Town U18s will host Saints or Cottagers in FA Youth Cup quarter-final if they beat Lilywhites

Luton are in FA Youth Cup fifth round action on Monday

Luton Town U18s will be at home to either Southampton or Fulham in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final should they make it past Preston North End in their fifth round tie on Monday night.

The Hatters have been in terrific form so far, hammering Birmingham City 6-0 at St Andrew’s and then defeating QPR 3-1 in the previous round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Alan McCormack’s side celebrating winning the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division by hammering Southend United 7-0 on Thursday night, they now need to defeat a Lilywhites side who are second in the EFL Youth Alliance North West table.

If successful, they will take on a team who ply their trade in the English U18 Premier League South, with the Cottagers in fifth place and the Saints sitting seventh.

Tickets are currently on sale for the clash against Preston and must be booked ahead of the fixture, by 3pm on Monday, from the ticket office in person or by phone.

Prices are Adults: £5; Seniors (over 65): £3; U17s: £3

Tickets will be unreserved seats in the Main Stand Enclosure.

All sixth round ties should be played by Saturday, March 4, 2023.