Town will face Chelsea on TV if they can get past Owls

Luton's potential FA Cup fourth clash at Premier League giants Chelsea will be live on the BBC.

Should the Hatters gets past Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in Tuesday night's third round replay, then they will head to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 27, for a 6pm kick-off.

Town picked up a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough on Saturday, former manager Nathan Jones' last game in charge, and on the upcoming fixture, interim boss Mick Harford said: "It was a fantastic result up there, going up to Hillsborough and coming away with a clean sheet and a good result, it was brilliant.

"Tuesday night under the lights against Sheffield Wednesday, there's no better place to be."