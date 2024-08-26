Town winger Ogbene linked with a shock move to Premier League new-boys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene is reportedly close to joining Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town for a reported fee of just under £10m.

The 27-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer from Rotherham United last summer, as he scored four goals in 33 top flight games last term, also the second fastest player in the division with a speed of 36.93kph, just below Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven. Ogbene, capped 20 times for the Republic of Ireland, has played 39 games in all competitions for the Hatters, including starting all three Championship matches this campaign.

The Tractor Boys have been busy in the transfer window, bringing in Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers, plus Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has also signed Dara O'Shea from Burnley, along with Ben Johnson, Liam Delap, Jacob Greaves, Omari Hutchinson, Arijanet Muric and Connor Townsend, taking their spending up to almost £100m.

Chiedozie Ogbene could be on his way out of Kenilworth Road - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Although Hatters boss Rob Edwards has stated that no-one will leave Town unless the club received ‘a lot of money’, with the BBC stating that Ipswich are looking to splash out around £8m on a player who has also been with Cork City, Limerick, Brentford and Exeter, it could see Ogbene head away from the club before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

Speaking recently, asked about any possible exits from Luton, Edwards said: “I’ll reiterate and repeat what I’ve said quite often, we won’t let anyone go if it’s not right for the football club and currently there’s absolutely nothing to report on that. I haven't got a crystal ball as I sit here right now, and we’ve got to be ready for anything, any one of a number of players that could be sought after. But as we sit here right now, nothing to report on anyone else.”