Town youngster an unused sub as Rwanda lose to Riyad Mahrez-led Algeria

Luton teenager stays on the bench in international friendly

Luton youngster Claude Kayibanda was an unused substitute as Rwanda were beaten 2-0 by Algeria in their international friendly at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui on Thursday evening.

Against a side that was captained by five-times Premier League winner with Manchester City and Leicester City, Riyad Mahrez, the hosts, who sit 94 places above their opponents in the FIFA rankings, went close when Youcef Belaili was off target on six minutes. Enzo Hamon threatened for the visitors, but with Algeria expectedly dominating possession, they took the lead on 29 minutes when OGC Nice midfielder Hicham Boudaoui’s cross was headed home by Belaïli.

The hosts continued to control the match as expected and found their second goal before the hour mark when Jaouen Hadjam played a one-two with Belaïli to go clean through and then finished well inside the near post. Rwanda almost had a lifeline when Meddie Kagera fashioned an opportunity that was pushed on to the post by Oussama Benbot.

Luton youngster Claude Kayibanda - pic: David Horn

With 13 minutes left, the Amavubi head coach Adel Amrouche, as Bryan-Clovis Ngwabije, Meddie Kagere and Aly-Enzo Hamon all came off, Kévin Muhire, Innocent Nshuti and Bonheur Mugisha being introduced, with Kayibanda, who is yet to feature for the Hatters’ first team, remaining an unused substitute. Speaking afterwards, Amrouche, who has also managed Kenya, Libya, Botswana, Yemen and Tanzania, said: “It is a privilege for us to play this match because we are facing a strong team. The players who have joined the national team are in good shape, and I am happy for them.”