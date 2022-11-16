Millar Matthews-Lewis was amongst the goals this week

Town youngster Millar Matthews-Lewis completed a fine week with another goal during Luton Town’s Development side edged out Shefford Town & Campton 2-1 in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup second round on Tuesday night.

In front of an excellent crowd of 904, Adrian Forbes’ side made the perfect start at their SSML Premier Division hosts, with Tyrelle Newton and Conor Lawless setting up Josh Allen to find the net.

It wasn’t long before the Hatters added a second though, as Matthews-Lewis swept home a low cross from Josh Williams, who was on the bench for the first team at the weekend.

Full back Avan Jones was a real threat on the right hand side, his cross missed by Allen, with Matthews-Lewis almost making it 3-0, denied by sliding challenge from home captain Charlie Milton.

The home side went close to pulling one back, Henry Snee going one-on-one with Jameson Horlick only to hit the post.

With half an hour gone, Casey Pettit’s defence-splitting pass found Jayden Luker, but he couldn’t beat Kyle Forster.

Matthews-Lewis saw an offside flag prevent him from adding to his own tally, as Forbes brought on centre back Josh Odell-Bature for Jack Bateson at the break.

After the interval, Luker fired over, but Shefford pulled one back on 63 minutes when Horlick saved from Scott Metcalfe and Snee netted the rebound.

The home side continued to push for an equaliser and almost found it when Williams cleared off the line, as did Ben Tompkins, with Horlick preventing Louie Dillon making it 2-2, but the young Hatters held on to earn a second round tie against the winner of the Biggleswade Town versus Biggleswade FC clash that was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick; Avan Jones, Jack Bateson (Josh Odell-Bature 46), Ben Tompkins, Josh Williams; Casey Pettit (C), Jayden Luker, Tyrelle Newton; Conor Lawless; Josh Allen, Millar Matthews-Lewis

Subs not used: Darcy Moffat, Callum Nicolson, Trialist, Jacob Pinnington

» Matthews-Lewis had also scored a hat-trick as Luton U18s thumped Southend U18s 7-1 to extend their lead at the top of the EFL Youth Alliance table on Saturday, despite the majority of the youngsters coaching staff being on first team duty.

After Hatters keeper Sam Bentley made a low save early on, the visitors went in front when Archie Heron netted a close range finish.

Joe Johnson stabbed wide, but the Shrimpers levelled on 24 minutes, Henry Sandat glancing into the net.

Luton were ahead just before the break, Matthews-Lewis opening his account, while six minutes in the second period, Darcy Moffat’s deflected shot made it 3-1.

Matthews-Lewis added a fourth, completing his hat-trick shortly afterwards, as Jake Burger and Jamie Odegah were on target late on, Burger also missing a late penalty.

