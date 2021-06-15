Town youngster McJannet hoping to follow in Pereira's footsteps and break into Luton first team squad

Dion Pereira makes his Luton debut against QPR last season

Town teenager Ed McJannet believes that the progress of attacker Dion Pereira at Kenilworth Road last term is something that he can aspire to.

The former Watford and Atalanta youngster, who has two Premier League appearances to his name already, was brought in by the Hatters to join their newly-created development squad last season.

Pereira’s performances for the U21s were enough to earn him a place in the Luton match-day squad, making the bench on a handful of occasions, finally handed a debut at QPR on the final day of the season.

McJannet, 17, who signed his first development contract in January, now wants to achieve something similar this term, telling the Hatters' official website: “The first team are always good with the younger lads, I haven’t really spoken to many of them but Dion Pereira for example, he was playing in the U21s until he moved into the first team.

“He’s been a good role model and has shown that there are opportunities to go over there and if you do well, you will make your debut as he did.

“There are lots of good role models and some of the older lads in the U21s are great, Corey (Panter), Josh (Neufville), Jake (Peck), TQ (Addy), all of the lads are really good role models.”

With McJannet coming through the ranks at Luton, arriving as an U10, he is also aiming to follow in another graduate’s footsteps, that of defender James Justin, who is now with Premier League and FA Cup winners Leicester City, if at possible.

He added: “I remember watching JJ when he was at Luton, he has gone on to do so well and what a player he is.

“It makes you feel like anything is possible and he is such a good role model, a fantastic player as well.

“The goal is to try and play for the first team, that is the ambition and that is the goal.