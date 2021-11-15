Town youngster McJannet named in the starting XI as Ireland U19s are held by Bosnia U19s in Bulgaria

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Town youngster Ed McJannet was named in the starting line-up as the Republic of Ireland U19s were held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia & Herzegovina U19s in their UEFA European U19 Championship qualifier on Saturday.

With the game taking place in Druzhba, Bulgaria, Tom Mohan’s side looked to dominate early on, Sinclair Armstrong forcing a good stop from Muhamed Šahinovic.

Ireland were in front 25 minutes when Jack Henry-Francis advanced from deep to find Johnny Kenny and the Sligo Rovers forward finished well.

Bosnian restored parity just before the break though as Aleksandar Kahvić fired past Arlo Doherty to make it 1-1.

In the second period, Kenny was denied by Šahinović, while Kahvić went close to doubling his tally, missing the target.

Armstrong's attempt was blocked, McJannet saw his free kick deflected behind for a corner, as Andrew Moran, Bosun Lawal and Tayo Adaramola couldn't convert their late opportunities, meaning the game finished all square.

Ireland next face Montenegro in Dobrich tomorrow at 12.30pm.