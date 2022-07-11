Town youngster Neufville eager to make the step up to League Two after his Sutton switch

Josh Neufville applauds the Hatters fans following Town's play-off defeat at Huddersfield

Town forward Josh Neufville is relishing his first chance to make a mark in the Football League after joining League Two Sutton United on a season-long loan over the weekend.

The 21-year-old has impressed in both of his forays to National League side Yeovil Town in recent years, but now has the opportunity to prove himself at a level higher after agreeing to move to Gander Green Lane.

Neufville, who has made four cup appearances for the Hatters since coming through the ranks, told the U’s official YouTube page: “I did a few seasons in the National League and right now is the time for the step up into League Two.

“This is a good environment to be a part of, the club is going in the right direction and it's something I want to be a part of.”

While it’s Neufville’s first season in League Two, it’s only Sutton’s second, but they made an impressive introduction following their National League promotion last term, finishing in eighth place, just one point away from the play-offs.

It was something that attracted the Town attacker to the move, as he continued: “I think it's a great club, given what it did last season and even the season before, getting promoted and I just want to be a part of that.

“The way the team plays and the manager wants to play fits my strengths, and I'm looking forward to it.”

Neufville was quickly thrown in at the deep end as after joining the club on Saturday morning, as he was on the bench for the pre-season friendly at Havant & Waterlooville, the visitors running out 2-1 winners.

Coming on for the final half an hour, the Luton loanee had an early chance to open his account, denied by the goalkeeper’s legs, but he knew it was a worthwhile exercise nonetheless, saying: “I met the players just before kick-off.

“I think Easty (Craig Eastmond, captain) gave me a good introduction in the group chat, so it was good to meet them.

“It’s always good to get minutes into the legs, my first minutes of pre-season, so that was good.

“It gets me used to the boys, also I could watch for 60 minutes and see how the boys play, how everyone wants to play and how the manager wants to play, so that was good.

"I thought it (opportunity) was almost in, that's what I want, to get chances, score goals and assists, that’s what I want to do.”

When asked just what the Sutton fans can look forward to seeing from their latest addition, Neufville added: “They can expect a quick, direct winger, who plays either side or even through the middle, but works hard for the team first and foremost and does the best for the team.

“I think it's always good to be able to do different jobs, especially in a team like this, to be able to help out, especially if we play with two strikers and two wideman.