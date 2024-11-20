Town youngster Stitt features but Northern Ireland bow out of U19 Euros after two defeats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Luton youngster Dylan Stitt started for Northern Ireland U19s as they lost 3-1 to Israel in their UEFA U19 Euro qualifier in Albania on Saturday.

​Having been left on the bench for the 4-0 loss to Denmark a few days earlier, Stitt was then brought into the starting line-up as one of five changes made by manager Gareth McAuley for the Group 11 fixture at the Niko Dovana Stadium in Durres. The Irish went close early on, striker Ceadach O’Neill guiding an effort wide, but Israel, who thrashed Albania 6-0 in their first group game, opened the scoring after just six minutes, Daniel Tishler on target.

O’Neill forced a save from Roee Levi as there were few chances until the half time whistle, although Northern Ireland keeper Mason Munn did deny Yehoda Belay in added time. After the break, Israel extended their lead on 52 minutes when captain Liran Hazan netted, while they could have been further ahead, Karem Zoabi striking the woodwork. Munn kept out Zoabi and Hazan in quick succession, as Northern Ireland did get a goal back on 77 minutes, Matthew Orr on target. However, as McAuley’s side went in search of an equaliser, Israel made sure of victory with seven left thanks to Yuval Ranon.

Luton's Dylan Stitt in action for Northern Ireland - pic: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Stitt was then an unused substitute as the U19s rounded off their qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over hosts Albania on Tuesday evening. McAuley made four changes for the contest at the Elbasan Arena, as Everton striker Braiden Graham fired home a late winner. Despite the victory, the Irish bowed out of the competition having finished third in their group.