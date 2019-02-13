Town youngsters dumped out of Beds Senior Cup by Biggleswade

Luton's development squad suffered a 9-1 defeat at Southern League Premier side Biggleswade Town in their Beds Senior Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday night.

Fielding a team that included four players with first team experience, Arthur Read, Connor Tomlinson, Jake Peck and Drew Richardson, Town found themselves 1-0 down on 11 minutes as Bradley Bell’s cross was nodded past Tiernan Parker by Joe White.

Hatters were level midway through the half, as a great ball from Peck set Jonas Kalonda away on the left and his cross was finished excellently by midfielder Drew Richardson.

The Waders were back in front just two minutes later though as Peter Clark planted his shot past Parker from the edge of the box.

It was 3-1 on the half hour when White pounced on a short backpass from Lewis Swindells to slip in Clark who took his time before beating Parker.

Peck put a free kick over the bar as Luton tried to find a way back into the game, but they conceded again with 10 minutes to go the break, Dylan Williams bending a beautiful effort from 20 yards into the net.

There was still time for Biggleswade to assume even greater control on 43 minutes when Bell was brought down in the box by Toby Byron and White converted the penalty.

In the second period, Waders were soon on target once more, Bell hammering into the top corner from 25 yards.

They added another two in quick succession on 73 and 75 minutes, Solomon Nwaboukei and Bell both on the scoresheet.

Former Luton trainee Lucas Perry then completed the scoring for the evening with a ninth for Biggleswade, turning a cross into the net from close range.

Hatters: Tiernan Parker, Avan Jones, Lewis Swindells, Sam Beckwith, Toby Byron, Jake Peck, Arthur Read, Drew Richardson, Josh Neufville, Jonas Kalonda, Connor Tomlinson.

Subs: Jameson Horlick, Callum Nicolson, Tra Lucas.