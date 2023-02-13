Town's Championship rivals Huddersfield appoint Neil Warnock as manager

Neil Warnock is back in football with Huddersfield Town

Luton’s Championship rivals Huddersfield Town have appointed former boss Neil Warnock as manager until the end of the season.

The 74-year-old has agreed to come out of retirement to return to the Terriers, whom he was in charge of between 1993-95, leading the team to the Autoglass Trophy Final at Wembley and winning promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Warnock replaces Mark Fotheringham, who was sacked last week, and will try to navigate the club away from the relegation zone, as Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wigan saw them now second bottom of the table.

Ex-Terriers striker Ronnie Jepson is back as assistant manager, with Warnock, whose last job was with Middlesbrough, officially calling time on his career in April 2022, telling the club’s official website: “I’m really excited about this challenge.

“My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything; we went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing.

"It was a special time.

“I’m coming back to help the club, but also Dean Hoyle (chairman).

"I know what he has done behind-the-scenes and I’ve always had a lot of time for him.

“I’ve looked at the fixtures and we’ve got some fantastic games to come. I want to come back and put smiles on faces!”

Huddersfield’s managing director Dave Baldwin added: “In my conversations with Neil over the last few days, it was very clear how much care he has for this club and its fans, and it is that mix that was all-important in his decision to take this position.

“We clearly have a big challenge ahead of us in our remaining games, with a very clear objective, and Neil’s vast experience and knowledge will be a massive boost as we face that head-on.

“His relationship with this club should also really galvanise the players and the supporters.