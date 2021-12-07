Town's Championship rivals Preston appoint Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe as new manager

Former Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has taken over at Preston

Luton's Championship rivals Preston North End have confirmed the appointment of Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe as their new manager.

The 43-year-old, who played for Shrewsbury, Crewe Alexandra and Bury to name just three clubs in a lengthy career, took over as Bury boss in 2018, before heading to Home Park 2019.

He led to the Pilgrims to promotion from League Two in his first season, and was eying a push towards the Championship this term, sitting in fourth in League One.

Lowe had been heavily linked with the vacant job at Kenilworth Road before Graeme Jones' arrival back in May 2019, as a statement on the Lilywhites website said: "Ryan will take over with immediate effect, joining from Plymouth Argyle, a club he guided to promotion from League Two to League One in the 2019/20 season, and they currently sit fourth in the third tier.

"That was the second promotion on Ryan’s managerial CV, having previously led Bury FC into League One.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Plymouth Argyle for the professional way in which they have handled this matter."