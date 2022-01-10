Town's development squad to face Stevenage at Hitchin
First teamers could be involved at Top Field
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:22 am
Luton Town will take on League Two side Stevenage Borough in a friendly at Hitchin Town tomorrow afternoon.
With the Hatters having their first game since December 11 when beating Harrogate Town 4-0 in the FA Cup third round yesterday, boss Nathan Jones might look to include some first teamers in the contest at Top Field as he prepares for Saturday's visit of Championship leaders Bournemouth.
The match kicks off at 1pm and tickets can be purchased online or on the gate.
Prices are - Adult: £4; Concessions: £2; Teenagers/U13s: £1.