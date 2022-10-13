Town's home clash with Millwall switched to World Cup Final day after being picked for live Sky Sports coverage

Luton host Millwall live on Sky in December

Luton Town's Sky Bet Championship home fixture against Millwall has been selected for Sky Sports coverage and will now take place on the day of the World Cup Final.

The match, which had originally scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at 3pm, has been moved to Sunday, December 18, with a 12pm kick-off.

That is the same day that the tournament in Qatar reaches its conclusion, with the final to be held at the Lusail Stadium, starting at 3pm.

A statement on the Hatters website said: “Selection for Sky Sports coverage means that this match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

“However, in a change for the 2022-23 season, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.

“Ticket information for this fixture will also be confirmed nearer the time.”

Sky Sports’ Championship schedule for December

Saturday, December 10: Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End - 12pm.

Advertisement

Sunday, December 11: Queens Park Rangers v Burnley - 1pm.

Monday, December 12: Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion - 8pm.

Friday, December 16: Birmingham City v Reading - 8pm.

Saturday, December 17: Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers - 5.30pm.

Advertisement

Sunday, December 18: Luton Town v Millwall - 12pm.