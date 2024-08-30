Town's homegrown talent earns his first ever England U19s call-up
Young Luton defender Joe Johnson has won his first call-up to the England U19s squad for their three matches against Italy, Croatia and Germany next month.
The 18-year-old has been on international duty before, playing for the U17s during the World Cup Finals campaign in Indonesia last season, while also featuring in a number of friendlies for the U18s as well. However, Johnson, who featured in Town’s opening Championship match against Burnley, his eighth outing for the Hatters, has now been included by U19s head coach Will Antwi, a former Town player himself, for their trio of games in preparation for November’s UEFA U19 Euro Championships qualifiers.
England take on Italy at the Stadium Nedelišće (4pm BST) on Wednesday, September 4, before playing Croatia at the Stadium Koprivnica on Saturday,m September 7 (3.45pm BST), their final match against Germany on Tuesday, September 10 (3.30pm BST) at Stadium Koprivnica.
Full squad, Goalkeepers: Elyh Harrison (Manchester United), Finlay Herrick (West Ham United), Tommy Setford (Arsenal). Defenders: Josh Acheampong (Chelsea), Leo Black (Tottenham Hotspur), Ayden Heaven (Arsenal), Matthew Henderson-Hall (Manchester City), Joe Johnson (Luton Town), Jayden Meghoma (Southampton), Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea), Ishé Samuels-Smith (Chelsea)
Midfielders: Tyler Dibling (Southampton) Kiano Dyer (Chelsea), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Lewis Orford (West Ham United), Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Chelsea). Forwards: Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Southampton), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City), Tyrique George (Chelsea), Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur), Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United), Kadan Young (Aston Villa).
