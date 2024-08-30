Johnson named in Three Lions squad

The 18-year-old has been on international duty before, playing for the U17s during the World Cup Finals campaign in Indonesia last season, while also featuring in a number of friendlies for the U18s as well. However, Johnson, who featured in Town’s opening Championship match against Burnley, his eighth outing for the Hatters, has now been included by U19s head coach Will Antwi, a former Town player himself, for their trio of games in preparation for November’s UEFA U19 Euro Championships qualifiers.