Town's new addition Campbell targets Scotland senior squad

Allan Campbell in action for the Scotland U21s

Luton’s latest addition midfielder Allan Campbell wants to achieve assistant boss Mick Harford’s ambition and break into the full Scotland team during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old has made 24 appearances for his country at U21 level, the third highest behind Christian Dailly and Steven Pressley, and now feels he is ready to take the next step into the senior side.

It is an aim of Hatters number two Harfordas well, as he believes the former Motherwell player, who joined for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday, should be looking for a call-up, with Campbell now looking to impress national boss Steve Clarke.

He said: “I got a taste of the 21s and once you get over that age then you strive to get into the men’s squad.

“Seeing the Scotland fans and the buzz about the Euros, you have a real bit in your belly to try and be there and hopefully I can come here, perform well and try and get in the manager’s eye.”

Joining Luton will be Campbell’s first taste of English football, having been at Fir Park his entire career and making over 150 appearances for the Steelmen.

However, he wants to follow in the footsteps of a number of other Scotsmen who have made the journey south and are now excelling for both club and country.

He continued: “I am coming down to work as hard as I can, and I’m going to try and give everything I can to be successful.

“Those guys like Andy Robertson (Liverpool) and Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) have come down and done really well.

"You see them now on the highest stage doing really well and that is the goal to strive for.

“I think it shows that if you do well here, show them what you can do, then international teams will come and you will get the chance to make that step.