Town's on-loan Forest keeper earns USA call but Hatters duo are left out by Scotland and Wales

Hatters on-loan keeper Ethan Horvath is in the USA squad once more

Luton Town keeper Ethan Horvath has been named in the USA squad for their two international friendlies later this month.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest, who has won eight caps for his country so far, is part of Gregg Berhalte’s 26-man squad, which start their double header by facing Japan on Friday, September 23 at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany.

Horvath, who has played all eight Championship matches for the Hatters so far, will then head to Spain to take on Saudi Arabia at the Estadio Neuva Condomina, home of Real Murcia, on Wednesday, September 28.

The 27-year-old will be looking for a strong showing as Berhalte will soon name his squad to play in the World Cup at the end of the year, with the manager saying: “As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group.

"We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar.”

Ex-Hatter Cameron Carter-Vickers is also included for the States, the defender with 11 caps having been in sterling form since his move north of the border to Celtic back in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Town duo Alan Campbell and Tom Lockyer haven’t been rewarded for their excellent recent performances with call-ups to the Scotland and Wales squad for their friendly matches.