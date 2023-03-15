Town's on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper admits he was quickly over Millwall mistake

Luton keeper Ethan Horvath admitted it was fairly easy to bounce back from the error he made at Millwall after picking up a second successive clean sheet since during the 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Earlier this month, in the opening stages of Town’s contest with the Lions at Kenilworth Road, Horvath appeared to have Zian Flemming’s shot comfortably covered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it somehow squirmed through his gloves and went in, giving the visitors the lead, as although they extended it in the second period, Luton bounced back impressively to earn a 2-2 draw.

Hatters keeper Ethan Horvath

Quick to get the backing from his manager Rob Edwards, the on-loan Nottingham Forest stopper remained between the posts for the visit of Swansea, with Luton winning 1-0, following that up with an even more impressive success at Bramall Lane on the weekend.

Asked about getting over the error and the support he received from his team-mates, Horvath said: “That’s football, mistakes will happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s not the first mistake and it’s not the last mistake I will make.

"The boys had my back and yes, two clean sheets in a row and we keep moving.

“I’ve been around the game long enough as well, and when the mistake happens, you need to forget about it because there is still plenty of football to be played.

"If you dwell on it maybe you’ll make another one, so after it happens you forget about it and the next thing you do you want to make sure it’s good to get yourself back in the game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After blunting a Blades attack that included Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye, before Billy Sharp made his way on to the field in the second period, it meant Horvath moved to 15 clean sheets, the third highest in the division this term.

He continued: “It’s kind of the cherry on top to get the clean sheet.

"Most important was to get the victory and I couldn’t be prouder of how we performed.”

Although he didn't have a great deal to do, claiming Anel Ahmedhodzic header in the first half, and two from McBurnie after the break, Horvath came off his line well for crosses to alleviate any pressure the defence might be under.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Horvath’s big moment came in the latter stages, as he came out bravely to repel John Egan’s close range effort, with the USA international saying: “Right place, right time, not much to say other than I made my block, the ball hit me and I’m happy to have contributed to the victory.

"The defence, the midfield and the guys up top really worked hard, so I’m happy to have done my bit.

“It would have been nice to get the second goal, but defensively we were brilliant, winning headers, cutting out cut-backs, defending the box really good.

"That’s a strength of ours and that’s something we need to keep going with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve ten games to go so it’s one of our strengths and we need to keep it consistent and keep going."

Horvath, who arrived from the City Ground in the summer, has been a mainstay of the Hatters miserly defence this term, missing just one league game.

It has been a changing cast in front of him though due to injuries and suspensions, but whoever has played has done their job, Town possessing the third best defensive record in the division.

He added: “It was brilliant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We were missing a couple of guys, so a couple of guys had to step up – Fred (Onyedinma), Gabe (Osho), Sonny (Bradley) – all of them came in and did a fantastic job.