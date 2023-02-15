Deadline day signing Marvelous Nakamba revealed he was sold by the vision Hatters boss Rob Edwards presented to him after agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road for the rest of the season earlier this month.

​The 29-year-old midfielder, signed by parent club Aston Villa for a fee of £11m from Club Brugge back in August 2019, was viewed as something of a huge coup when arriving at the Hatters just before the January transfer window shut recently.

Nakamba, who has 26 Zimbabwean caps to his name, and also played in the Champions League earlier in his career, had other options available to him after deciding to move away from the top flight club in a quest for regular first team football.

Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in action for the Hatters

Asked why he settled on Kenilworth Road, he said: “As a player you always want to play and my chances of playing have been limited.

"For me, myself, speaking with my agent, I was looking at where I can go and play and fortunately, Luton came up.

“I liked the project, I spoke with the coach and I liked the vision of the club, where they want to go and it was good for me to come here and try my best and give everything for the club.

“He’s (Edwards) the one who made it easier for me to come here

“I spoke with a few managers, there were a few options, but when I spoke with him, he was clear with me.

“He was direct and I felt like yes, he’s honest about the club, about the group of players, about everyone and I felt like to come here and give everything for the club.”

Nakamba had featured regularly in his first few years at Villa Park, with 58 Premier League outings, and was starting to get to somewhere like his best form, winning the club’s Player of the Month in November 2021.

A knee injury then saw that progress stalled as he was out for three months, returning once more in April 2022 to feature a further four times.

However, he hadn't played at all this term under Steven Gerrard at first and then Unai Emery, opening his mind to a loan move, as the midfielder continued: “The injury came up when I was playing well and won player of the month, but life happens.

"I had to get back and I’m also thankful to Luton for giving me the chance.

"I’m very grateful and I’m looking forward to giving everything and I’ll always be positive."

After a cameo off the bench in Luton’s 1-0 win over Stoke City, Nakamba was then on from the start as the Hatters were held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry on Saturday, Tom Lockyer’s goal inside 60 seconds cancelled out by Matty Godden’s penalty on the stroke of half time.

Impressing with his ability to break up play just in front of the back four, when giving his thoughts on the contest, he added: “We had a great start and then controlled the game more first half.

"We were unlucky to concede a penalty at the end of the first half, but we kept on going and just told ourselves we just need to focus and need to keep on doing what we’re told to do by the coaches.

"We didn’t maximise the chances we got, but it was more important that with those chances, they were there in the right time, so it’s only to go back and work on it in the training and focus again on the match.

“I think it was the final end product, but we can keep working on it training.

"It’s only to give extra quality in those places, but I think to be fair, we were there in those places, so it’s a little bit encouraging.