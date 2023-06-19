Town's Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth surprisingly sack boss O'Neil

Luton Town’s Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth have sacked head coach Gary O'Neil just under two months before the start of the season.

The 40-year-old took charge as interim boss after Scott Parker was dismissed back in August, before being appointed on a permanent basis in November, signing an 18-month deal.

Under O’Neil, the Cherries won 10 and drew six of his 37 top flight matches in charge, as the former West Ham and Portsmouth midfielder led the club to top flight survival with four matches remaining, following a run of six wins from nine, including victories against Liverpool and Spurs.

However, the south coast club ended the campaign with four straight defeats, and O’Neil is now the first top flight manager to go this term, as owner and chairman Bill Foley told the club’s official website in a statement: "Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for.

"This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

"As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

"We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

"Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future."