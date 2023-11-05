Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attacker Andros Townsend has been handed his first Luton Town start for this afternoon’s clash against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road.

The 32-year-old has been rewarded for his two impressive cameos in recent weeks by replacing Jacob Brown in the starting line-up, the Scotland international dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jordan Clark is in a match-day squad for the first time this term, along with young professional Zack Nelson.

The visitors boast a formidable front-line including Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, which means Belgian Thomas Kaminski could well be busy, as Town boss Rob Edwards said: “He knows he’s going to be needed.

"There’s a lot of hard work that goes in every day from the goalkeepers point of view.

"For us in the Premier League, if we’re going to win any game we’re going to need our goalkeeper at some stage to make a save or two, so that is him doing his job and doing it well.

"It is a really important position for us, we want to try and limit chances against us, it’s something that in the last three games that’s been a frustration of mine.

"First 18 minutes against Tottenham, just before half time against Forest, and some opportunities that we gave away against Villa that we shouldn’t have done.

"It’s an area that we need to brush up on, but in a couple of those moments, Forest and Tottenham and the big saves that he made against Villa from Ollie Watkins were magnificent.

"So he’s done well, he’s done his job well, but we've got to make sure we protect him better as well."

Midfielder ex-Everton midfielder Ross Barkley keeps his place against his one-time rivals, and Edwards wants him to keep any edge that will bring, adding: “Sometimes those players, talented lads, they need to be on the edge as well and really feeling a game.

"Oo course we’re going to need 11 players on the pitch, that’s obvious, so were going to have to be ice cold at the right time, but we’re going to have to play with a bit of fire and emotion and passion as well at the right times.

"I don’t want to rein that in from people as that’s what can make him be brilliant at times, but balance again is the key.

“He’s looking stronger and stronger all the time, believing more in himself all the time and I think his performances over the last couple of games they've been real plusses for us.

"He has got Premier League quality undoubtedly and he’s shown that.”

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Andros Towsend, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: Tim Krul, Elijah Adebayo, Tahith Chong, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Ryan Giles, Jordan Clark, Jacob Brown, Jayden Luker, Zack Nelson.

Reds: Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahim Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez, Alex Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch, Trent Alexander-Arnold.