Townsend insists Luton can use Liverpool point as a huge positive in the Hatters' battle to stay up

Winger felt it was an ‘amazing' result against the Reds

Luton attacker Andros Townsend believes once the Hatters have got the disappointment out of their system regarding conceding so late on to draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday, they can use the result as a huge positive in their battle to stay up.

The hosts looked like they were set for one of the shocks of the campaign, leading Jurgen Klopp’s Reds by a single goal, courtesy of Tahith Chong’s wonderful counter-attacking strike, when eight minutes of stoppage time were shown.

However with just three of them remaining, Harvey Elliott’s cross saw Luis Diaz hang in the air to finally beat the inspired Thomas Kaminski via his shoulder, meaning the spoils were ultimately shared.

Town winger Andros Townsend in action against Liverpool on Sunday - pic: Liam Smith

With Luton going to Manchester United this weekend, they then have three of their next four home games against teams battling for a top four spot this term, welcoming Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United to Kenilworth Road.

Going into those fixtures on the back of Sunday night though, Townsend said: “As a team it was amazing to be able to mix it with the best in the league and if not Europe.

"To come in disappointed with a point is such an amazing thing for Luton Town.

"Just being able to know that when you watch Liverpool on TV you think this is an amazing side and Luton from the Championship are down here, but now these boys are starting to realise that we can mix it with them.

"So even though we’re devastated, I think we go into Saturday with more confidence because of today, hopefully it can be a positive.

“The belief going into the next games we have with United and after the international break, City and Arsenal, it’s to know that we can go to these sides and mix it with them and deserve three points.

"It was a great day, of course we’re devastated, we’re disappointed, but I think in the long run, it will be a positive for us.”

Town’s goal when it came was from a devastating move that began from a Liverpool corner, Ross Barkley powering away, before finding the overlapping Issa Kabore, who picked out Chong to do the rest which led scenes of utter joy in the home stands.

The goalscorer had come on for Townsend with an hour gone, but the ex-England winger revealed all the players had been well drilled on what to do if such a moment arose, continuing: “That’s what we’ve worked on all week.

“We’ve worked on mainly the defensive side, getting the shape right, getting the block right, getting the press right, but ultimately we knew we’d have chances on the counter attack.

"It’s just being clinical when those moments came.

"We worked on it in training, us attacking players, that exact situation.

"So thankfully the work we did during the week came to fruition and almost got us three points.”

Although Townsend, who was Luton’s one change, replacing Jacob Brown in the starting line-up, had gone off by then, he was more than happy to see Chong come on his place and net what was potentially one of the biggest goals in the club’s history.

It also ended a run of eight straight defeats for the 32-year-old against the Reds during his career, picking up just a third draw in 17 games too, as the winger’s hopes of recording a second personal victory were dashed.

He added: “It’s a difficult game to come into, Liverpool, it never gets any easier, they're the same as they were a few years ago.

"You have to suffer and we suffered today, I suffered.

"It was tough to do the defensive role for 60 minutes, it’s incredibly tough, but then the manager switched it, we’ve got players with legs, with youth.

“Chongy came on, Eli (Elijah Adebayo) came on and almost got us the win.