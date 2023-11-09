Townsend knows he is playing for his Luton future as ex-England winger wants to stay with the Hatters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton attacker Andros Townsend admitted he would love to stay at Kenilworth Road beyond the end of his short team deal.

Released by Everton in the summer and unable to find a club either in England or abroad, the 32-year-old had worried his playing days might be coming to a premature end as he started to embark on a career in the media.

However, Hatters chief Rob Edwards then snapped up the former England international after he impressed in training last month, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United winger agreeing a contract that runs until January.

Having made three impressive appearances, including a first start since March 2022 in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, Townsend is determined to put in the performances required to ensure he extends his time at Kenilworth Road, saying: “I’m just enjoying playing.

"My deal is until the middle of January, so ultimately I’m playing for my future.

"I’d love to stay here longer, but first and foremost it’s get my recovery in and then hopefully play a part against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.​”

There was every chance that Townsend could have been at Kenilworth Road, but in his role as a pundit on Sunday, after he struggled to find a club following his exit from Goodison Park in the summer, let go by the Toffees after injury meant he hadn’t played a first team game since March 2022.

Andros Townsend gets to the ball ahead of Liverpool's Joe Gomez - pic: Liam Smith

With that in mind, you could almost see the joy in the way the England winger, now fully fit once more, charged around the pitch during his hour before being replaced by Tahith Chong, who went on to put the Hatters in front.

Although Luis Diaz levelled in stoppage time, on swapping the headphones and microphone for his football boots, Townsend added: “It was probably the toughest years of my life.

"I’ve always been lucky, I’ve always been fit and healthy.

"To have that dragged away from you in your prime really, almost having to retire because of it, not getting the opportunity, if it wasn’t for Luton I’d probably still be doing the media now, still not be playing.

"So I appreciate every single day, whether I’m an unused sub, or playing, or training, or recovering in the gym, I just appreciate every single day.

"If I can have days like today where the manager says listen, go and run your socks off for as long as you can last and then I bring on someone else, I’ll do it.”

Townsend’s time at Luton has also been a boost for his team-mates, who are eager to learn from a player who has 267 Premier League appearances to his name, with 13 England caps as well.

Former Manchester United youngster Chong, himself a summer signing, added: “He’s been brilliant since the first day since he’s come in with his work ethic.

"Even for me, he plays in a position similar to me, so I’m just trying to pick up stuff he does and trying to learn from him as that’s a player who’s done it at a high level as well.

"He’s been a massive boost for everyone, I’m just trying to pick up everything and see if I can learn some stuff off him.