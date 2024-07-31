Townsend on target as youthful Luton put up a brave display in Port Vale loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friendly: Port Vale 3 Luton Town XI 1

A young Luton Town XI gained some valuable experience of senior football during their 3-1 pre-season defeat at League Two Port Vale last night.

Although the Hatters fielded experienced duo Andros Townsend and Cauley Woodrow in attack, plus striker Joe Taylor, who had prolific loans at both Colchester and Lincoln last term, the rest of the side had never played in the Football League before, with 16-year-olds Christian Chigozie and Benny Benagr both included.

They joined the likes of Jack Bateson, Jacob Pinnington and Aidan Francis-Clarke, plus Axel Piesold and Jayden Luker, as the side, taken by Kevin Foley and Alex Lawless, had an average age of just 21, going up against a far more experienced Valiants outfit who had new signing Ben Heneghan from Fleetwood Town in their XI.

Town attacker Andros Townsend scored for the Hatters at Port Vale last night - pic: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Luton stopper Horlick was called into action inside the opening 30 seconds, turning a low shot from Ronan Curtis around the post, but the visitors then settled, Townsend testing Connor Ripley with a curling left-footed attempt from 20 yards. The former England international, who has been linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road, then opened the scoring on 11 minutes, bending a terrific free kick from just outside the box beyond Ripley and into the top corner.

Woodrow went close to doubling the advantage but fired wide of the near post, before the hosts were level on 20 minutes, Curtis driving the ball into the bottom corner from 15 yards. Darren Moore’s Vale side then moved ahead just six minutes later, Ethan Chislett striding into the area and crossing for centre half Connor Hall to tap home.

Luton put together some good moves of their own though, Luker, who League Two Grimsby Town are trying to sign on a loan deal, feeding Townsend, his delivery headed wide by Woodrow. The ex-Fulham youngster went closer with his next opportunity, meeting Benagr’s left wing cross, only for Ripley to hold on. At the other end, Horlick excelled when blocking from James Plant and Paton in quick succession.

The Town keeper had to be alert to repel Heneghan’s header, but Town got going again, Pinnington, Townsend and Taylor all making headway in their raids upfield, Woodrow shooting over the top from range. Horlick was at it again to keep out a deflected Chislett shot, but Luton thought they were level on 67 minutes when Francis-Clarke rose highest to head Townsend's corner into the net, only to see the goal ruled out for an infringement in the box.

Buoyed by their let off, Vale had a third within two minutes, Ruari Paton on target, as the Hatters rang the changes during the closing stages, with U18 Tyrell Giwa on, plus forward Bim Pepple. Another duo from the academy, Claude Kayibanda and Oli Lynch, soon joined them, with Pepple going closest to a late consolation, only to see his attempt from Lynch’s flick blocked.