Townsend scores first Luton goal but Hatters U21s suffer last-gasp Cobblers loss

Winger Andros Townsend scored his first goal since joining Luton as the Hatters U21s were beaten 3-2 by a last-gasp Northampton Town U21s winner at Top Field this afternoon.

The former England international was making his second start for the club after joining on a free transfer, in what was a largely youthful home side including 15-year-old centre half Christian Chigozie.

Home keeper Jameson Horlick had to get down low to palm a cross-shot away on 12 minutes, as he then came off his line bravely to prevent the Cobblers, who had the better of the opening 20 minutes, from breaking the deadlock.

Andros Townsend scored for the Hatters this afternoon - pic: Andy Rowland

Midway through the half, Jake Burger tried to carry on his recent scoring streak with an ambitious curling attempt from outside the box but it flew wide.

With Townsend having little chance to showcase his talents, bar a few neat touches, due to Northampton's dominance of the ball in the early stages, he was finally found in some space, twisting and turning away from his marker to create a crossing opportunity for the hosts.

The ex-Everton and Crystal Palace wideman then opened the account on 27 minutes as a free kick awarded on the eight saw Townsend swing in a wickedly curling delivery that was misjudged by the Cobblers keeper, hit the bar, bounced down, with Millar Matthews-Lewis making sure.

A quick check with the linesman by Townsend himself gave him the answer he wanted, as the goal was indeed awarded in his favour.

He then went close to a second moments later, Luton winning another set-piece and this time the new boy went for the top corner, missing by inches as the woodwork came to the Cobblers' rescue on this occasion.

With the game played in three 30 minute intervals, the second saw Townsend begin to enjoy himself, having another crack with a set-piece on his right foot, the keeper touching behind, also having another shot charged down and another cross well claimed too.

Full back Tyrell Giwa made a fantastic goal-line clearance to prevent Northampton from levelling, as the Cobblers then fluffed a golden chance from close range when Town were undone on their left.

Having had 90 minutes against Leeds United U21s last Friday, Townsend completed an hour this time as he made way for the fit-again Zack Nelson for the final third, Joshua Phillips replacing Jayden Luker.

A mazy run on the right by Jacob Pinnington ended with Axel Piesold thrashing a left footed thunderbolt off target, but the visitors finally got the equaliser they had been threatening on 66 minutes, seizing on a defensive lapse to beat Horlick with a firm finish.

Northampton then led 2-1 on 77 minutes courtesy of another incisive move, as the Town defence screamed for an offside flag that never came.

Piesold should have levelled, powering a free header over from a corner, but Luton hit back strongly, Matthews-Lewis beating three players, but not the visiting stopper who stood up well.

With seconds left, it was all square once more, another foray into the box seeing final third sub Marcus Daws find Oli Lynch who couldn’t miss.

However, the Cobblers then went straight up the other end to win it, when a low cross tucked past Horlick.

Hatters U21s: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Christian Chigozie, Claude Kayibanda, Tyrell Giwa, Axel Piesold, Jayden Luker (Josh Phillips 61), Jake Burger (C Marcus Daws 64), Andros Townsend (Zack Nelson 61), Oli Lynch, Millar Matthews-Lewis

Subs not used: Will Houghton, Jack Lorentzen-Jones.