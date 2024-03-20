Townsend starts for Luton U21s in Hammers defeat as two trialists also feature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attacker Andros Townsend started along with two trialists as the Luton’s U21s lost out 2-0 to West Ham United U21s in a friendly held at Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon.

The 32-year-old, who has been restricted to just one start in the Hatters’ last nine Premier League fixtures, was involved in a youthful XI that included Zack Nelson, who recently made his top flight debut in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, plus Axel Piesold, a regular on the bench in Town’s recent first team matches, while January signing Taylan Harris got the nod, plus centre half Aidan Francis-Clarke.

The visitors had former England U20 international Joseph Anang in goal, plus George Earthy, who earned a first senior appearance in the Europa League recently, as although he missed a first half penalty, made amends by breaking the deadlock on 65 minutes when Sean Moore, Tyron Akpata, and Kamarai Swyer all combined well.

Andros Townsend started for Luton's U21s against West Ham U21s

Josh Ajala added a second late on, as Hammers assistant coach Gerard Prenderville told the club’s official website: “It’s brilliant to play the game at Kenilworth Road as an experience for the younger lads too. As staff, we want to enhance the games programme. This season, we have put a few more friendlies than usual when we don’t have games. Today was another good workout for the boys against a good Luton side.”