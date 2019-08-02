Transfer business not finished yet for Luton chief

Hatters boss Graeme Jones is expecting further new additions at Kenilworth Road ahead of the window shutting next week.

So far, seven players have been brought in by Jones, with Callum McManaman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Martin Cranie, Brendan Galloway, Simon Sluga, Kazenga LuaLua and Jacob Butterfield all putting pen to paper.

However, Jones isn't finished yet, as he said: "From a recruitment point of view, we've retained Kaz and bought in another six, but Kaz wasn't retainable always, so I class him as another signing.

"We've managed to get seven through the door and I don't believe we've finished yet, I believe we've got some work to do in the next seven days.

"My attention is for tomorrow night's game only (against Middlesbrough) and then when tomorrow night's game is gone, I'll speak to Mick (Harford, head of recruitment) and Kevin Reeves (chief scout) and we'll be thinking about other players."

Meanwhile, when asked had he been happy with how the summer had gone, Jones added: "I haven't been happy with what's gone.

"You don't want to lose James (Justin) or Jack (Stacey), who are two wonderful boys and wonderful servants to the club.

"But obviously you can't stand in their way either with Premier League options for the both of them.

"So as much as I didn't want to lose them, you have to react and you have to maybe play in a different way.

"That's my job, that's my task, that's why I wanted to be a manager."