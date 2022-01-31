TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY LIVE: All the latest news from Luton Town and around the Championship

All the done deals and speculation from Kenilworth Road and elsewhere in the second tier as the January transfer window draws to a close.

By Mike Simmonds
Monday, 31st January 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 1:04 pm
Will there be any new faces in the Luton team for tomorrow's trip to Swansea?

It could well be a busy last 10 hours for Hatters boss Nathan Jones on transfer deadline day. With the window shutting at 11pm - check back here for all the latest ins and outs around the Championship.

Transfer deadline day LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:07

  • Teams have until 11pm to add new signings
  • Luton boss Nathan Jones hoping to add ‘quality’ to his squad
  • Keeper Simon Sluga tipped for a move away
  • All the latest Championship news as well
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:07

Browne leaves Boro for Oxford United

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:04

Chelsea youngster heads to Terriers

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:03

Cherries snap up keeper

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:01

Blades recall striker from Burton

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 13:34

Blues defender loaned to Carlisle after agreeing new deal

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 13:33

Striker exits Blades

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 13:26

Luton linked with Sheffield United attacker

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 13:26

New signing for Preston

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 12:54

1pm - No news yet

With 10 hours to go in the transfer window, there has been no news yet for the Hatters.

Town have been linked with both Jed Steer and Alex Palmer, while there is also speculation Danny Hylton and Glen Rea could move on too.

Nathan Jones