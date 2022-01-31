TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY LIVE: All the latest news from Luton Town and around the Championship
All the done deals and speculation from Kenilworth Road and elsewhere in the second tier as the January transfer window draws to a close.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 1:04 pm
It could well be a busy last 10 hours for Hatters boss Nathan Jones on transfer deadline day. With the window shutting at 11pm - check back here for all the latest ins and outs around the Championship.
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:07
- Teams have until 11pm to add new signings
- Luton boss Nathan Jones hoping to add ‘quality’ to his squad
- Keeper Simon Sluga tipped for a move away
- All the latest Championship news as well
Browne leaves Boro for Oxford United
Chelsea youngster heads to Terriers
Cherries snap up keeper
Blades recall striker from Burton
Blues defender loaned to Carlisle after agreeing new deal
Striker exits Blades
Luton linked with Sheffield United attacker
New signing for Preston
1pm - No news yet
With 10 hours to go in the transfer window, there has been no news yet for the Hatters.
Town have been linked with both Jed Steer and Alex Palmer, while there is also speculation Danny Hylton and Glen Rea could move on too.
Page 1 of 1