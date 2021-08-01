Trialist Hutchinson 'not ready' for the Hatters just yet

Town trialist Reece Hutchinson

Luton boss Nathan Jones has admitted that trialist Reece Hutchinson isn't quite 'ready' for the Hatters just yet.

The 21-year-old, who was released by Burton Albion at the end of last season after making 56 appearances for the Brewers since turning pro in March 2018, has been training with the Hatters recently, named on the bench once more for the 3-1 friendly defeat against Brighton yesterday.

With Amari'i Bell still absent following his Gold Cup exploits for Jamaica, Hutchinson came on with 20 minutes to go, replacing the injured Dan Potts, but when asked about him afterwards, Jones said: "We’ve had a little look at him and Amari'i's been away, so we’ve needed it because of that situation.

"We’ve had a real good look at him, he’s not ready for us yet in terms of that, but we never know, so we’ll keep monitoring that.