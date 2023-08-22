Trialist scores twice as Luton U21s beat Gillingham in seven goal thriller

Luton’s U21s ran out 4-3 winners at Gillingham in a behind closed doors friendly this afternoon thanks to two goals from a trialist.

With the Hatters giving minutes to first team duo John McAtee and Louie Watson ahead of potential loan moves away from Kenilworth Road, young defenders Joe Johnson and Aidan Francis-Clarke were also included, along with another trialist in goal.·

The visitors had just enough to claim the spoils against the Gills though, with Jake Burger and Jayden Luker also finding the net too.

U21 lead coach Adrian Forbes told the club’s official website: “It was end-to-end, we attacked, they attacked but we played well, passed the ball nicely and scored some nice goals.

“It was a great exercise for the players, especially against a Gillingham team who included senior pros who have been involved in their matches in League Two this season.

“While I was disappointed with the goals we conceded – we could have prevented all of them – it was a very rewarding performance for us knowing this is a group who we want to push towards first team, and ultimately Premier League football.”

Hatters: Trialist, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jacob Pinnington, Claude Kayibanda, Joe Johnson, Jayden Luker, Louie Watson, Jake Burger, Tyrelle Newton, Trialist, John McAtee.