Trio remain out as Everton's Ukrainian international faces late fitness test ahead of Luton clash

Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko will have a late fitness test to see if he is available for the visit of Luton to Goodison Park at the weekend.

The 24-year-old left back, who cost £18m when signing from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2022, has played 55 times for the Toffees, but went off at half time in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Giving an update about the Ukrainian, who has 34 caps to his name, Dyche said: “There’s not too much, Miko came off, so we've got to be careful with him.

Vitalii Mykolenko is a doubt for the clash at Goodison Park on Saturday - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"We'll see how he is tomorrow, there’s a few knocks but nothing too major.”

Midfielder André Gomes is still out with a calf injury, as Seamus Coleman (knee) and Dele (groin) all remain sidelined.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now back having overcome a facial injury sustained against Aston Villa last month, scoring twice in two games, with Everton winning both, 3-1 at Brentford in the league and 2-1 in their third round Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

On the England international, Dyche added: “I am pleased for him.

"He has dug in for a long time and we've tried to come away from the pressure of just putting him straight back in all the time and, hopefully, that will pay dividends in the longer term for him and for us.

"I think he's looked sharp in the games.