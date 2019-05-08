Trio to discuss future of Town's out of contract players

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet will sit down with new manager Graeme Jones and head of recruitment Mick Harford this afternoon to discuss which players from the League One title-winning squad will be moving forward into the Championship.

Most of Town’s first team squad are tied down for next season and beyond, leaving the two main players out of contract as flying attacker Kazenga LuaLua and the experienced Alan McCormack.

Harry Isted, Aaron Jarvis, Arthur Read, Luke Gambin, Jack Senior and Jack James are all believed to be coming to the end of their deals too, as speaking to the press during Jones' unveiling as Hatters boss this morning, when asked when decisions were being made on their futures, Sweet said: “When you lot go, that’s what we’re doing.

“This is poignant because it’s really been quite interesting in the last few weeks as we really have had a role reversal with Mick doing Graeme’s job and Graeme doing Mick’s job.

“That’s actually been a real benefit for Graeme, for a manager to come into a new club and be able to effectively scout the players that he’s going to introduce to the club potentially with Mick’s approval because if Mick doesn’t approve then we don’t do it.

“We’ve got a bit of a triumvirate union between us, so what’s happened is Graeme has been incredibly respectful to Mick’s role and the job that Mick has had this season to get us over the line.

“Yesterday was the first time Graeme came to the Brache, it was the first time he met a player and it’s the first time he met the staff.

“So today is the first time that Mick and Graeme and myself and a couple of others have got to have a conversation about current players in contract, out of contract and recruits coming in.”

With the Hatters winning promotion to the Championship, Jones wasn't anticipating wholesale changes, although he confirmed there will be additions to the squad and his backroom staff.

He said: “Remember this is a winning football club, there’s nothing wrong with Luton Town Football Club, so why change it?

“We’re just looking to improve in certain areas, to be a little bit more experienced off and on the pitch, because we’ve got a different challenge this season, so that’s where the work is this summer.”

On how his first meeting with the Hatters squad went yesterday, Jones added: “I spoke to the players last night, no big speech, I wanted to say hi and they need to put a face to a name.

"They’ve known about us for a little period of time now, so I wanted to let them know how well they’ve done this season and the wonderful challenge we’ve got in front of us.

“Other things too like when they are back for pre-season training and dates for their diaries as much as anything, so that’s all it was about.

“It’s good that we’ve seen each other before they went on holiday.

“We spoke about looking after themselves, about the sports science aspect, off season programmes, so I think it was an important meeting.”