Triple promotion winner Berry thanks Luton for the 'best seven years' of his life

Departing midfielder looks back on his time with the Hatters

Midfielder Luke Berry described his time with Luton as the ‘best seven years’ of his life after it was announced he would be leaving Kenilworth Road at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old became a hugely popular member of the Town squad after being signed by Nathan Jones when the Hatters were a League Two side in 2017, quickly endearing himself to supporters with a hat-trick in a 7-1 victory over Stevenage. Although that season ended in disappointment on a personal level, suffering a horrific ankle injury at Colchester United, the club went to win promotion, Berry continuing his knack of arriving on cue in the area to notch some vital strikes to help Luton go from the fourth tier to the Premier League during his lengthy spell in Bedfordshire.

He managed 26 goals from his 186 appearances, including a memorable brace to secure a point at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, with similarly late equalisers arriving against Rotherham United and Millwall. Berry also went on to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League this term, making his debut in the opening day defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The former Cambridge and Barnsley player earned 17 top flight outings, as he was involved in one of the moments of the season when scoring a stoppage time leveller in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road, becoming the first Town player to find the net in each of the top four divisions. Berry added another in the 5-1 loss to Brentford, before news of his exit, along with fellow stalwart Dan Potts, was made public yesterday. Speaking via the club’s official website, he said: “Three promotions. Four different divisions. Seven years. What a ride!

"When I signed in 2017 the aim was definitely to get out of League Two and reach the Championship. But the Premier League? Being interviewed on Match of the Day? You’re having a laugh, surely! My time at Luton might be over, but the journey has been everything I was promised by Nathan and Gary (Sweet, CEO)– and then some. To every manager, coach and team-mate, thank you so much for making this the best seven years of my life.

“Thank you to the board for spending the money to bring me here, and especially the medical and sports science staff who have helped me recover from injuries, get fit and stay fit to fulfil a kid’s dream to play in the Premier League. I’ve met so many great people and made friends for life. To the fans who sang my name from day one, I can’t thank you enough. The way you have been with us through all the promotions, but especially this season, has been unbelievable.

