Luton Town U18s were awarded their EFL South East Youth Alliance League trophy in front of the Kenilworth Road faithful on Saturday.

The side, managed by Alan McCormack, have been in superb form in all competitions this term, reaching the FA Youth Cup fifth round stage where they were knocked out 3-2 by Preston North End recently.

However, they ensured that didn’t harm their league form, winning 5-0 against MK Dons last week, thanks to goals from Millar Matthews-Lewis (2), Archie Heron, Darcy Moffat and Rio Martucci.

It means that Luton, who had already been crowned champions, were paraded around the field at the half time break as the Hatters’ first team took on Burnley at the weekend, before receiving their trophy from club chairman David Wilkinson.

Hatters: Sam Bentley, Jacob Pinnington (C). Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jacob Vickers, Josh Swan, Axel Piesold, Rio Martucci. Archie Heron, Jake Burger, Darcy Moffat, Millar Matthews-Lewis.

Subs: Marcus Warren, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Jamie Odegah, Claude Kayibanda, Tyrell Giwa.

The U17’s beat Milton Keynes 4-2 in a Floodlit Cup group stage last week.

The title-winning Luton Town U18s