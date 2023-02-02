James Bree makes his Southampton debut against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night

Luton number two Paul Trollope confirmed that despite James Bree and Harry Cornick both being sold during the transfer window, the club didn’t have to fight off any offers for the rest of their squad.

Bree was snapped up by former boss Nathan Jones at Premier League side Southampton last week, while Cornick opted to join fellow Championship outfit Bristol City on deadline day, Town deciding to recoup some money for the pair rather than possibly lose them for nothing when their contracts expired in the summer.

That was it in terms of bids received though, as when asked Trollope said: “Not that I’m aware of, as an assistant, I’m not privy to everything, but as far as I’m aware, no, that was it.

“Again, both deals were right for all parties in terms of the short, medium and long term future of the club, so the decisions were taken

“The January window is always a tricky one, tricky for any club at any level, in terms of everyone trying to improve, shuffling for positions.

“The window and the players you’re looking at is usually a small group that fits in with the budget and makes you better, so I think we had a busy day being the only game in the Championship on the evening.

“We’re pleased now that we got the win on the night, the window’s shut, we know what we’ve got to work with for the rest of the season and hopefully we can finish in the positive fashion we’ve been working.”

On the exits of Cornick and Bree, Trollope added: “The Harry Cornick situation was one that suited all parties.

"He expressed an interest that he would like to talk to them, he’s been a fantastic servant for this football club and been a big part of the success over a number of years.

"It was one of those situations where it worked for all parties involved and we wish Corns all the best.

