Trollope proud of Luton's players for their efforts in Reds cup defeat

Luton caretaker boss Paul Trollope felt the Hatters players could take plenty of pride for the manner in which they responded to manager Rob Edwards’ departure despite going out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 loss at Premier League Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

With Trollope, plus Richie Kyle and Mick Harford having just a few days to prepare the side for their daunting trip to a Reds side who had won their last six top flight matches, they made one change, bringing in new signing Isaiah Jones for an immediate debut. It took Forest 41 minutes to break the deadlock, Ryan Yates stealing in to nod home the opener, before with Town looking to hit back in the second period, they conceded again, a counter attack swept home by Ramón Sosa on 68 minutes.

Although Town were ultimately knocked out, Trollope said of the display: “A lot of positives, a lot of pride to take from the performance after a difficult couple of days. I’m proud of the players, I don’t think they could have given any more. We always felt we were in the game, a nervy start, probably turned the ball over too many times, allowed a few attacks that were our own doing if you like, but we grew into the game. Confidence grew, we asked for a little bit more action at half time, and I certainly felt we got that.

"We got a little bit more momentum, started playing forward, running forward a bit better and putting them under a wee bit of pressure. We were just really disappointed to concede the second as we thought we were in the ascendancy and maybe were going to make those attacking subs to try and get back in the game. But I couldn't have asked for any more of the players, and a little bit symptomatic of how it’s been away from home. Fine margins, little moments, not taking the chance and obviously conceding, but in the situation, I couldn't have asked any more.”

Town weren’t without their chances in the second period, Tom Holmes’ looping header cleared off the line and Carlton Morris’s effort palmed away by the 6ft 9in Reds stopper Carlos Miguel. The forward’s late toepoke was also at the keeper, as Trollope was pleased with the second 45 minutes, continuing: “We spoke at half time about, we had elements of control in the first half without having that forward action.

"I thought that was better second half, we got into some good areas and created some half decent chances. The biggest thing today was showing the spirit and showing the spirit that Luton Town require, the fans require and a togetherness and a fight that this situation called for as it has been a difficult few days and I think the players did that.”

Although it was now 11 straight defeats on the road, Luton having lost their previous 10 fixtures in the Championship, Trollope did see some green shoots for the new manager, adding: “Away from home, that’s how it’s been going. We spoke about fine margins and turning those in our favour, I thought we defended ever so well, I really did.

“I thought the back-line worked ever so hard, even when they brought their stronger attacking players on, I think we coped with it well. We tried to step on and be brave, go one v one and man for man and we just didn’t quite find that chance or that goal to really get ourselves back into it. But the players never gave up and kept going and certainly some positives as there was at QPR the other night to move forward with.”