Trollope reveals why Luton attacker was forced to miss Forest cup clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Attacker absent at the City Ground

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton caretaker Paul Trollope revealed that a hamstring injury forced winger Tahith Chong out of yesterday’s FA Cup third round exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old had made 23 outings in the Championship for the Hatters this term, starting the last seven matches, but wasn’t in the XI that stepped out on the City Ground, beaten by goals Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa. Asked afterwards where the former Manchester United youngster was, Trollope said: “He had a hamstring injury in the QPR game very late on. He stayed on because it was so late, so I’m not sure how long he’s going to be out, but that was the reason for Chongy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton also suffered two injuries in the clash at the Reds, Lamine Fanne going off moments into the second period, as he was soon joined by midfielder Zack Nelson who took a blow to the head during a challenge with Yates shortly afterwards. On the problems suffered by the pair, Trollope continued: “Lamine took a whack on his ankle. We believe it was the second half, I haven’t spoken to the medical guys to get the details on it, but he was in a wee bit of trouble, so we decided to make the change quite quickly.

Tahith Chong didn't feature against Nottingham Forest yesterday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“I think he (Nelson) was a little bit stunned. We’re hoping there’s no concussion as he certainly took a whack and that was a shame for the lad as we have a lot of belief in Zack. He’s got some real good qualities, with more belief, more love and more nurture he’s going to be an excellent player for the club.”