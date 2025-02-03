Tromsø forward Nordås insists it was an 'easy choice' to join Luton
New Luton signing Lasse Nordås described it as an 'easy choice' to join the Hatters from Norwegian top-flight Tromsø on transfer deadline day.
The 22-year-old agreed to make the switch to England this afternoon having enjoyed a fine season at the Romssa Arena that saw him score nine goals in 28 Eliteserien outings as Tromsø finished in 13th spot. Nordås also netted three times in two NM-Cup matches and bagged two in four UEFA Conference League qualifiers too, with five assists in all competitions as well.
Speaking to the Hatters’ official website, the Norwegian youth international, who has three goals in 12 outings for the U21s, said: “I’m so excited to get my boots on and start playing for this amazing team. I’ve been watching English football my whole life and to soon be a part of it is amazing. The last few years I’ve been hearing a lot about Luton Town, I’ve been watching some games and following it regularly. When I heard of the interest from the club it was a pretty easy choice.
“I felt ready to take the step out of Norway and I feel that this is a great step for me to take. I believe I can become better each day, and also help the team by scoring goals and winning games. It’s a place I feel like I can stay in for a lot of years and of course I want to make an impact on the pitch as soon as possible. I will probably need a bit of time to adapt, but I want to make an impact on the team from day one.”