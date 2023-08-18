Luton were beaten 3-0 by Premier League rivals Arsenal in a behind closed doors friendly on Thursday.

The Gunners gave a start to recent signing David Raya after the goalkeeper joined from Brentford for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko also got some minutes for Mikel Arteta’s team, with Leandro Trossard netting twice and England international Bukayo Saka also on target.

Town’s XI was unknown for the match that was played in three segments of 30 minutes each, as the Hatters are without a game this weekend following their home match with Burnley being postponed to give Kenilworth Road time to prepare to host a first ever Premier League match.