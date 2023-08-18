News you can trust since 1891
Trossard and Sakha on target and Raya starts as Luton are beaten by Arsenal in friendly

Town play behind closed doors match against the Gunners
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read

Luton were beaten 3-0 by Premier League rivals Arsenal in a behind closed doors friendly on Thursday.

The Gunners gave a start to recent signing David Raya after the goalkeeper joined from Brentford for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko also got some minutes for Mikel Arteta’s team, with Leandro Trossard netting twice and England international Bukayo Saka also on target.

Town’s XI was unknown for the match that was played in three segments of 30 minutes each, as the Hatters are without a game this weekend following their home match with Burnley being postponed to give Kenilworth Road time to prepare to host a first ever Premier League match.

That will now take place on Friday, September 1 against West Ham United, although Luton are also due to entertain Gillingham in the Carabao Cup before then, that tie scheduled for Tuesday, September 29.

