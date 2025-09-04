Trotters chief reveals why Bolton rebuffed Luton's interest in midfielder

Morley was a wanted man during transfer window

Bolton Wanderers boss Steven Schumacher has revealed just why the Trotters rebuffed League One rivals Luton’s transfer window interest in midfielder Aaron Morley.

The 25-year-old, who was with Manchester City’s academy as a youngster, moved to the Trotters from Rochdale in January 2022, as he spent the first part of last season on loan at a Wycombe Wanderers side who were managed at the time by now Town manager Matt Bloomfield. Returning to the Toughsheet Stadium in January, Morley went on to play a further 19 times for Bolton, scoring three more goals, while this term, he has featured in five games so far, and is now closing on his 150th appearance for the club.

There were rumours on Monday’s transfer deadline day that Bloomfield and his former Chairboys club were both trying to acquire Morley’s signature for a second time, but the window closed with the midfielder staying put. Speaking to the Bolton News about why he kept hold of a player who has made just two league starts so far, he said: “We didn’t really change our minds on anything. I don’t think there was an actual bid for Aaron on deadline day but there was certainly interest earlier from Wycombe and Luton.

Aaron Morley in action for Bolton Wanderers - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“They made enquiries and we said in no uncertain terms that if you want him then they needed to make a bid for what we think he’s valued at because he is a big, important player for us. I know him, Josh Sheehan, Xavi Simons and Ethan Erhahon want to play every minute of every game but they won’t, they will have to play when selected, that’s just how it is. Aaron is a huge player for us, a really good player, and unless someone is willing to pay what we valued – and I don’t get involved in that side – but unless they did that I knew he wasn’t going anywhere. It would be the same if I wanted one of their midfielders, so that was a ‘no’.”