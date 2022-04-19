Luton Town’s push towards the play-offs took a massive step yesterday as they beat Cardiff City 1-0 in Wales.
Harry Cornick scored the only goal of the game as the Hatters moved six points clear of seventh place, currently occupied by Millwall.
Meanwhile, they also kept pace with Bournemouth in second place with automatic promotion still within reach.
After the match, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones bemoaned what looked like a serious injury to right-back James Bree.
He said: “It could be (his season over), but it’s an absolutely diabolical challenge.
“I’ve had a go at the linesman because they’ve got one job to do, and all he’s got to do, is eight, nine yards away, he’s crossed it and he’s absolutely gone through him, and the linesman’s standing there.
“They’re keen to do, ‘can you get out of my way, can you do all this,’ just do your job.
“That’s a diabolical challenge, and we’ve suffered for it.”
Meanwhile, with the action on the pitch continuing there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs make plans to bolster their squads in the summer transfer window.
Meanwhile, with the action on the pitch continuing there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs make plans to bolster their squads in the summer transfer window.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning: