Clubs across English football’s second tier are exploring options to improve their squads ahead of the new season.
Luton Town striker looks set for a move to Northampton Town while a Wigan Athletic midfielder has dismissed rumours linking him with a return to a former club and says he is determined to fight for his place at the Latics.
Cardiff City’s summer transfer window plans will see them looking to strengthen the spin of their team by signing a new centre back, central midfielder and striker while Stoke City are on the trail of two more summer signings.
Elsewhere, Swansea City are looking to complete the signing of a released Arsenal keeper and West Brom have expressed an interest in a Leicester City midfielder who Steve Bruce tried to sign while he was Newcastle United manager.
A Sheffield United goalkeeper is wanted on-loan by a Scottish Premiership club currently managed by a former Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic manager while Burnley are stepping up their chase for £4 million valued midfielder who is also on Hull City’s radar.
Finally, Scottish side Aberdeen have placed a £3m price tag on their Scotland international midfielder who is reportedly wanted by Millwall.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning: