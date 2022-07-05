Championship clubs continue to make moves to bolster their squads in the summer transfer window with the 2022/23 campaign right around the corner.
Luton Town are expected to complete the signing of a £2m striker from Barnsley while Sheffield United are set to open talks with a former Derby County midfielder who is a free agent after leaving the relegated Rams.
Meanwhile, Hull City are closing in on a free agent Colombian forward and Burnley’s pursuit of a £3.5m valued striker has reportedly ‘hit a brick wall’.
Tottenham Hotspur are expected to confirm the widely reported signing of a Middlesbrough defender later this week and Brighton are said to be interested in signing a Swansea City goalkeeper.
Elsewhere, Crystal Palace have joined two other Premier League clubs in pursuing a move for a Wolves midfielder who has spent the past two campaigns on-loan in the Championship while QPR striker wants to return to his hometown club after enjoying his loan spell there last season.
Finally, Millwall have said they are “disappointed” is one of their most promising starlets decision to leave the club and sign for Scottish Premiership side Rangers.
Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headline on Tuesday morning: