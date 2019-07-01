Tunnicliffe left impressed by Luton chief and his plans for the Hatters

New Town addition Ryan Tunnicliffe revealed he was quickly won over by Luton manager Graeme Jones after agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road today.

The 26-year-old, who has been with Millwall for the past two seasons, completed his medical at The Brache this afternoon.

On his reasons for joining the Hatters, he said: “I’m really excited to be here. It’s been a long drawn-out process doing the contracts, but I can’t wait to get going.

“I met the gaffer about four or five weeks ago.

"After the season finished he wanted to get to know me face to face and see my personality, and that’s when I knew that something could happen here.

“Knowing his resume, and where he’s worked and people he’s worked with is impressive.

"But sitting and talking to him – listening to how he likes to play the game, how this year he’s planning on playing – just really excited me and I can’t wait to get stuck into it.”