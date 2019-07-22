Tunnicliffe wants Luton to maintain their winning habit

New signing Ryan Tunnicliffe has urged the Hatters to do everything they can to maintain a winning habit in the Championship this season.

The Hatters go into life in the second tier of English football on the back of successive promotions and an unbeaten record at Kenilworth Road in the league stretching to March 10, 2018, some 27 games ago.

Although they will undoubtedly face a huge step-up in level of opponent this year, Tunnicliffe said: “It’s massive momentum. I’ve always known about Luton, they’ve had their down years, but now back-to-back promotions, momentum’s on their side.

“They’re on a good run at home, they’ve won a lot of games at home, so it’s on us.

“The lads who have been here previously and the new lads need to keep that momentum going, because winning’s a habit.

“I’ve been at clubs before when losing becomes a habit, so the same can be said about winning, with that feel-good factor going in, we can try and build on it.

“There’s a great set of lads, great quality, you don’t get top of League One in January and stay there, and get promoted without having quality in the squad.

"So hopefully we can make the step up to the next level as a team and do well.”