Two back for Town as Hatters midfielder is declared fit to face Coventry City

Luton midfielder Jordan Clark has been declared fit to face Coventry City in one of the biggest games of the Hatters’ season at Kenilworth Road tomorrow.

Having played in the 1-0 victory at Derby County on Good Friday, going off in the closing stages, the 31-year-old was then absent from Town’s 3-1 success over Bristol City on Easter Monday due to a calf problem. However, he then gave every indication he would be available when the Sky Blues head to Bedfordshire tomorrow when speaking at the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust presentation evening on Wednesday, a night that saw him walk away with four awards, including Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Season.

Asked how he would be, Clark said: “I should be fine, nothing too serious. I just felt my calf a little bit, but it’s one of those, you’ve just got to strap it up and get through it. We need as many bodies out there as we can. It’s good to have Kal (Naismith) back on Saturday as well, just looking forward to it now and should be a great atmosphere. Sold out, we’ve just got to get the fans there in numbers and cheer us on. It’s up to us to get the crowd going, that’s what the Kenny’s like. We’ve got to give them something to cheer about, I’m sure we will on Saturday and hopefully another vital three points.”

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark - pic: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

That news was then confirmed by boss Matt Bloomfield during his press conference this afternoon, as he can also welcome back experienced defender Kal Naismith after he missed the Bristol City game due to the rules of his loan agreement. The manager said: “Jordan’s trained this morning, his calf is feeling loads better, so we’ll see how he reacts to training as it was his first day training with us as a group. He’s back available which is a big boost for us.

“Kal’s available, everyone from last week is available, so the group’s growing. We’ve seen in recent weeks some big players coming back to some fitness and starting to hit some form as well which is good for us. We’ve had some real big characters and big personalities and big players for this football missing for large chunks of the season, but slowly but surely they’re coming back and our results have hit a nice trend alongside it.”

The return of Clark could be something of a good omen for the Hatters given his past record against the Sky Blues. Every single Luton fan will remember the midfielder’s goal at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, but a look back at his career shows that City are the team he has enjoyed the most wins against, with his 14 games leading to seven victories and just two defeats.

He also bagged a double in Accrington Stanley’s 2-0 during the 2017-18 campaign, but although his last strike came in a bid to get out of the second tier, finding the net this tie could make sure they stayed in it, as he said: “I got an important goal against them, even when I was at Accrington, I scored a couple against them, just hopefully I can get back out there and bang another one in against them.

"It’s in our own hands, win the games and then stay in this league which probably wasn’t our plan at the start of the season, let’s be honest. Everyone probably had us up there challenging, we had ourselves up there to be challenging, it’s not materialised. It’s a different sort of fight now, we’ve just got to make sure we stay in this league, that’s our priority. It’s in our hands now, two wins and we do it.”

The Hatters have given themselves a real chance over the Easter period after picking up two wins from two, while the last 10 matches have seen Luton earn five victories and three draws, easily their best spell of the campaign. On how they have changed things around, Clark added: “It gets thrown around a lot in football, momentum. We’ve not had it this season, but we’ve had it for the last few months now and probably at the right time because you see a lot of the teams picking up points as well.

"It’s crucial that we got it and we’ve picked up the points we’ve had as who knows where we would have been? It puts us in a positive position, the lads are in good spirits, there’s a good feel around the place and we’re just looking forward to each game now, as once you get on that winning run, and the lads confidence is up, it’s similar to when we got promoted. You get that feeling and just turn out week in week out and it’s like who are we going to beat this afternoon? Who are we going to beat this evening? It’s a nice thing to be on and I feel like that’s where we are at the minute.”