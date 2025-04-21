Two changes as Mengi and Walsh return for Luton to face Bristol City

Teden Mengi is back in the Luton starting XI this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Championship: Luton Town v Bristol City

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Teden Mengi makes his first start since late November for the Hatters as one of two changes made by Luton boss Matt Bloomfield for this afternoon's home clash with play-off chasing Bristol City.

The England U21 international, who has made two outings from the bench recently since returning from a knee injury that kept him out for over four months, has been restored to the starting line-up along with midfielder Liam Walsh. The duo have replaced Jordan Clark, who misses out with a knock, plus Kal Naismith, who can't play against his parent club, the only two changes from a 1-0 win at Derby County on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some alterations on the bench too, with Shandon Baptiste involved for the first time since the 2-0 loss at Watford on February 23, with Mads Andersen and Daiki Hashioka also included, youngster Taylan Harris dropping out. A win for the Hatters could move them outside the bottom three since mid-January, although they would need to better Derby County’s result at West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff’s at home to Hull to do so.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Teden Mengi, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh, Jordan Clark, Lamine Fanne, Thelo Aasgaard, Amari’i Bell, Milli Alli, Carlton Morris (C). Subs: Tim Krul, Marvelous Nakamba, Reece Burke, Zack Nelson, Tahith Chong, Lasse Nordas, Mads Andersen, Daiki Hashioka, Shandon Baptiste.

Robins: Max O'Leary, Ross McCrorie, Cameron Pring, Max Bird, Anis Mehmeti, Jason Knight ©, Zak Vyner, Rob Dickie, George Tanner, Nahki Wells, Marcus McGuane. Subs: Stefan Bajic, Yu Kirakawa, Joe Williams, Scott Twine, Sam Bell, Haydon Roberts, Sinclair Armstrong, Elijah Morrison, George Earthy. Referee: John Busby.