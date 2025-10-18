Two changes for Luton as new boss Jack Wilshere names his first Hatters XI

League One: Luton Town v Mansfield

Luton Town boss Jack Wilshere has named his first starting XI for the Hatters as they host Mansfield at Kenilworth Road in this afternoon’s League One contest.

The new manager has made just two changes from the team that were beaten 2-0 at Stevenage in their last third tier contest, with Jordan Clark and Nahki Wells starting, in place of Lasse Nordas and Cohen Bramall. West Ham loanee Gideon Kodua is in from the start too, in what appears to be a front three with Milli Alli and Wells, while on the bench there is a place for Marvelous Nakamba, but not Shayden Morris or Nigel Lonwijk.

Asked about possibly facing a defensive Stags outfit, Wilshere said: “I think we have to use that as a sign of respect as it’s not just Mansfield there’s a lot of teams who have come here this season and done that. Listen I’ve seen Mansfied do that, but I’ve seen them be aggressive and press really high as well, so we have to be ready for both.

Jordan Clark has been named in Jack Wilshere's first Luton XI - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"Those moments where we are attacking and if it is going to be in a game like that we need to be switched on, keep our distances close and if we lose the ball we’re there to try and win it back. We expect a tough game, in this league which I’ve learned over the last couple of weeks of watching it, of talking to players, coaches around the league, there’s so many random moments that we have to be ready for everything, but first of all ready to compete.”

On just how much research he has been able to do on Nigel Clough’s visitors, who have only won one of their last six league games, with three draws and two losses to sit 12th in the table, one place below Luton, or if he has asked his coaching staff to take over the bulk of it during his first week, Wilshere continued: “Both, as one thing is that I’m humble enough to understand is that I need to watch a lot of games in this league and I have, but I need to watch more. I watched a game just to get a feel for it and when you play in the way that I see the game, I think watching the opposition and planning against something is very, very important.

“So that’s something that we put a lot of time into and while it’s been difficult this week, last night I was sat watching games at 1am, and it might be like that until we find out how we’re going to work and the team we actually want to be. But we’ll find ways to improve and ways to work and one thing I would say as well, you really feel that here, the work ethic, everyone’s ready to work and they’re looking for things to do and we’ll be working hard.”

With Luton only scoring five goals from five matches in front of their own fans this term, then on how they go about improving that, 35-year-old Wells named as the out and out striker, Lasse Nordas and Jerry Yates on the bench, Wilshere added: “I think we have to be patient and it’s a mentality thing, not to get frustrated, not to try and force things. We have good wingers and good strikers, but we also have good midfielders so if we try and attack one way and it’s not on, we need to tap out and go the other way.

"We need to trust possession a little bit more, which can be hard at times, because when you’re not scoring as many as you want and then you’re conceding an easy goal, that builds some frustration, builds some tension in the stadium. So we have to be calm and we have to try and make the opportunities that we have been creating even better opportunities. We’ve got goalscorers who’ve done it for years and years in this league and a higher league and we’ll be okay with that I think.”

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Christ Makosso, Teden Mengi, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith ©, George Saville, Jordan Clark, Lamine Fanne, Milli Alli, Gideon Kodua, Nahki Wells. Subs: James Shea, Jerry Yates, Marvelous Nakamba, Lasse Nordas, Jake Richards, Cohen Bramall, Zack Nelson.

Stags: Liam Roberts, Kyle Knoyle, Stephen McLaughlin ©, Aaron Lewis, Will Evans, Jamie McDonnell, Rhys Oates, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Adadeji Oshilaja, Tyler Roberts. Subs: Owen Mason, Ryan Sweeney, Jordan Bowery, Dom Dwyer, Max Dickov, Regan Hendry, Joe Gardner. Referee: Ross Joyce.