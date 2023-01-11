Darcy Moffat scored twice for Luton U18s at the weekend

Luton Town U18s racked up another excellent victory in the EFL Youth Alliance League South East on Saturday, as they hammered Northampton Town U18s 5-1 at the Brache.

The hosts made a strong start as they put a good move together which saw Josh Odell force keeper Marcus Bald into a low save.

Town then opened the scoring on 10 minutes, midfielder Jake Burger running through on goal and slotting into the bottom corner.

Luton doubled their lead five minutes later, Rio Martucci crossing for Archie Heron who cut inside and curled home.

The Cobblers halved the deficit just before the half hour mark, Jamari Hart beating Sam Bentley.

After the break, Northampton started to grow into the game, Kenny Ndefo shooting over, but Luton then took control, Jamie Odegah denied by Bald and Darcy Moffat flicking narrowly off target.

Moffat made amends for his miss two minutes before the break when he converted a low cross to restore his side’s two-goal advantage.

On the hour mark, Moffat doubled his tally and made it 4-1 with a first-time strike into the net, as Bald made a fine save from Odegah, before an own goal completed the rout late on.

Luton visit AFC Wimbledon this weekend, before they host QPR U18s in the FA Youth Cup fourth round at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday, kick-off at 7pm, tickets priced at £5 Adults, £3 Seniors (65 & over) and £3 U17s.