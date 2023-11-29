Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town duo Thomas Kaminski and Tom Lockyer were named in the Premier League Team of the Week by former Newcastle United and England striker Alan Shearer.

The pair were instrumental in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, with Kaminski making some stunning saves, his effort from Jeffrey Schlupp in the first half, simply magnificent, also denying defender Joachim Andersen with his legs in the second period.

Any one of Town’s three defenders could have also been included, but Shearer opted for Lockyer, who kept Odsonne Édouard quiet, going on to make six clearances, with four interceptions, two tackles and also blocked two shots as well.

Writing about the two players, on Kaminski, Shearer, who also played for Southampton and Blackburn Rovers, the top flight’s leading scorer with 260 goals, said: “Was crucial in Luton's goal, making several impressive saves.”

Meanwhile, regarding Lockyer, he added: “A solid display showing great passion and drive.”

Shearer’s team: Thomas Kaminski (Luton); Kieran Trippier (Newcastle); Tom Lockyer (Luton); Pau Torres (Aston Villa); Nathan Ake (Man City); Willian (Fulham); Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd); Anthony Gordon (Newcastle); Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth); Joao Pedro (Brighton); Alejandro Garnacho (Man Utd).